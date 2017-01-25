Reggie Shaw was introduced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Duncan.
Reggie Shaw named head coach at Byrnes
Reggie Shaw will be the next head football coach at Byrnes High School, Spartanburg District Five officials announced on Monday.
The City of Greer is looking to identify historic resources.
Forum focuses on Greer history
The City of Greer hosted a forum for residents at city hall last week in hopes of identifying historic resources within the town. “We think, as a city, we have some great, great resources out there,” said Glenn Pace, Planning & Zoning Coordinator. “That’s the kind of stuff we want to preserve and protect as much as possible.”
Stephen Smith
GCM picks new director
Greer native Stephen Smith was named the new executive director at Greer Community Ministries (GCM) last week. The Greer High graduate joined the ministry on Monday, Jan. 23. “I just love Greer. I feel like I’m coming home,” Smith said. “I’m so excited about this opportunity.”
Steve Wilson
Wilson out as Eastside coach
After two five-win seasons and a recent trip to the state playoffs, Eastside and head football coach Steve Wilson are parting ways. Wilson retired suddenly last week after a recent meeting with school officials, and Andre Woolcock has assumed interim head coaching duties.
The Yellow Jackets are currently second in the region (behind Eastside) after wins over Travelers Rest and Union County.
Greer picks up two more region victories
Greer picked up region wins over Travelers Rest and Union County last week, taking sole possession of second place in the conference. The Yellow Jackets are currently 2-1 in region play, having only lost to Eastside.
Local martial artist Mike Sanders has achieved a rare feat, earning a 10th degree black belt.
Part 2: Martial artist earns rare 10th-Degree Black Belt
In 1946, Robert Trias opened America’s first dojo in Phoenix, AZ.  Nearly two decades later, the martial arts pioneer hosted the first national karate tournament in the continental US at the University of Chicago.  It was at that tournament in the early 1980s that up-and-coming  martial artist Mike Sanders met the man that would become his secon
Reggie Shaw was introduced at a press conference Tuesday afternoon in Duncan.
The City of Greer is looking to identify historic resources.
Stephen Smith
Steve Wilson
The Yellow Jackets are currently second in the region (behind Eastside) after wins over Travelers Rest and Union County.
Local martial artist Mike Sanders has achieved a rare feat, earning a 10th degree black belt.

Meet and greet

Wed, 01/25/2017 - 15:05 William Buchheit
William Buchheit's picture

Greer Police Department K-9 Handler James Compton, left, greeted 3-year-old Mordecia Prisland at the Jean M. Smith Library Tuesday during ‘Meet Community Helpers: Police Officers.’

Special Sections

Sports

Steve Wilson
Wilson out as Eastside coach

After two five-win seasons and a recent trip to the state playoffs, Eastside and head football coach Steve Wilson are parting ways.

Happening

more

Obituaries

Tony M. Tipton, Jr.
Tony M. Tipton, Jr.

Tony Maxwell Tipton, Jr. went to be with the Lord on January 17, 2017.

The Greer Citizen

317 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651

P.O. Box 70 Greer, SC 29652

Phone: 1-864-877-2076

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

Manage my subscriptions

Previous issues
Subscribe to Greer Citizen newsletter feed
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here