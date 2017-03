The City of Greer is accepting applications for the Accommodations Tax Grant for fiscal year 2016-2017.

These grants are provided to eligible projects through revenue received by the City of Greer for its share of the 2 percent lodging tax levied by the State of South Carolina.

The application deadline is March 31.

