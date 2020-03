Angel Heart of Hope Ministry’s first celebration fundraiser is an adults-only event set for Tuesday, March 31, 2020, 7-9 p.m. at Greer City Hall. The event is free, but there will be a time for donations and pledges.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.