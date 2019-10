Lordy, lordy, Big Thursday is turning 40.

The D&D Motors Big Thursday event, benefiting Greer Community Ministries (GCM), is Nov. 7 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.