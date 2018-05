A South Carolina House of Representatives Resolution recognized The Greer Citizen for its service to Greer and the surrounding areas over the last 100 years. Celebrating in Columbia on Tuesday were, left to right, Rep. Derham Cole, Rep. Rita Allison, Publisher Steve Blackwell, Phil Buchheit (VP, Buchheit News), Rep. Eddie Tallon and Rep.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.