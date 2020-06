Ruby W. Banister, of Lyman, celebrated her 100th birthday with family on Wednesday, May 27. She has one daughter, Joy Leonard (Mark); three grandchildren, Hannah Walker (T.J.), Seth Leonard, and Jesse Leonard; and one great-grandson, Daxx Walker. The former Ruby Williams was born and raised in the Blue Ridge community.

