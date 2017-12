In honor of the 100th anniversary of the creation of the Lions organization, the Blue Ridge Lions Club donated a park bench to David Jackson Park with a dedication ceremony at the park on Saturday, Dec. 9. Left to Right: Joel Dill (front), President Phil Bowers, Jim Barbare and Joe Dill.

