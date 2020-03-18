City cancels two events
Wed, 03/18/2020 - 11:03 Billy Cannada
The City of Greer’s annual International Festival, along with the Eggtastic Easter Event, have been canceled as the city seeks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
