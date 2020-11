Voters in Greenville and Spartanburg Counties waited in long lines to participate in the 2020 General Election this week. According to Greenville County Elections Director Conway Belangia, “We knew that we were going to have really long lines if our absentee participation was any indication.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.