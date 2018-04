Greer CPW to hold

Blood Drive April 26

The Greer Commission of Public Works is holding a blood drive in memory of the Information Technology (IT) Manager Scott Parris.

The Blood Drive will be held on Thursday, April 26, from 8-11:30 a.m. at Greer CPW, located at 301 McCall St, Greer.

