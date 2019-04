LiveWell Greenville to have Annual Meeting

LiveWell Greenville is holding their annual meeting on Friday, April 5, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. with the doors opening at 9:30 a.m. at the University Center of Greenville, located at 225 South Pleasantburg Drive.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.