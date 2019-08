Local Nonprofits share needs

Right now, the Greer Soup Kitchen needs: Ketchup, Mayo, Hand soap (pump), BBQ sauce, Baked beans, Green beans, Sugar and Tea. Greer Soup Kitchen is located at 521 E Poinsett St, Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.