Volunteers needed for Greer Relief

Volunteers are needed Thursday, Dec. 13, at 11 a.m. to help Greer Relief load bikes into a U-haul and unload them at the Christmas Morning Shoppe at the Greer Mill.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.