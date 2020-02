Journey through

Taylors history

Greenville County Library System is hosting “From Chick Springs to Taylors” on Thursday, Feb. 20, from 7-8 p.m. at the Taylors Branch, located at 316 W Main Street in Taylors.

Join for a multimedia journey through the history of the area led by SC Room staff.



