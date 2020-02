Dr. Jay Bearden to serve as Honorary Chair

Jay Bearden, MD, has been selected as honorary chair for this year’s 27th annual American Cancer Society (ACS) Relay For Life of Spartanburg County on Friday, May 8, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. at USC Upstate.

