GCM seeking drivers

Greer Community Ministries is seeking Meals on Wheels drivers or substitute drivers (on an as-needed basis).

The following routes have openings:

*Every other Friday on Route 10 (Victor Mill Community).

*Every other Thursday on Route 3 (Suber Road Area).

