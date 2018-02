Crockett receives

Hair Loss Certification

Tabatha Crockett completed a hair loss certification class at the Westin Marriott in Kennesaw, Georgia, on Aug. 22.

She is certified as a hair loss specialist, which allows her to work with dermatologists and oncologists.

