State Treasurer to return property

State Treasurer Curtis Loftis is looking to return over $550 million in unclaimed property to a few folks in the Upstate, including William Jones of Greer, Samuel Oakes of Greenville, Tyler Hardin of Gray Court, Patrick Price of Ware Shoals and Ronald Smith of Anderson.

