Summer Camp

Now open

New Jerusalem Baptist Church started a summer camp this past Monday at the Greer Community Outreach Center located in the gymnasium next to the church.

The camp is from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day until August 11.

Registration forms are available upon arrival.

