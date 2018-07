Taylors Firehouse Subs

plans H2O for Heroes

Taylors Firehouse Subs is participating in H2O for Heroes this year.

On Saturday, Aug. 4, bring in an unopened 24-pack of bottled water and receive a medium sub.

All water will go to local fire and police departments to be distributed to those in need.



