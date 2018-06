Lyman to host

Music on the Hill

The Town of Lyman presents its second Music on the Hill event on Thursday, June 21, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., at the Lyman Amphitheater located behind the Lyman Town Hall.

Greg Knight and his band will perform that evening.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.