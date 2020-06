Prayer of Unity set for June 24

Jennifer Mair with Whole Fitness has coordinated A Prayer of Unity for Wednesday, June 24, from 7-8 p.m. at Greer City Park.

Join voices and hearts in prayer for justice, for love, for kindness, for unity, for healing and for restoration in the community and the nation.

