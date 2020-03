MTCC to continue distributing food

The Middle Tyger Community Center will continue distributing food, including Spring Break, during the following food pantry hours: Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Thursday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

