Lions to host Lt. Gov. Pamela Evette

The Greer Centennial Lions Club is hosting Lt. Governor Pamela Evette on Tuesday, March 10, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greer City Hall.

Lunch will be provided by Mutt’s BBQ.

The event is open to the public.

