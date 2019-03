City of Greer offering pickleball free play

Indoor Pickleball free play in March will be held on Tuesday and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Victor Gym, located at 108 S. Line St. Greer.

All skill sets are welcome.

