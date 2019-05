Food Truck Rollout returns May 17

Celebrate the start of the weekend with Food & Drink on Friday, May 17, from 5-8 p.m. at Greer City Park with Food Trucks, tailgating games, and music.

Follow the event on Facebook for Food Truck announcements and more information.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.