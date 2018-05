Piano Performers accepting New students

Piano Performers is now registering and taking new students for the Summer 2018 session.

Children and/or Adults will take weekly classes on Mondays at the Cannon Centre for 30 min. or 1 hour sessions.

For more information or to register, call Kay Young at 574-5967.

