Merle State Hunger Walk set for Nov. 18

The 14th Annual Merle State Hunger Walk is set for Sunday, Nov. 18, at 2 p.m. starting at Memorial Methodist on Main Street, Greer, and ending at the Greer Soup Kitchen on East Poinsett Street.

Dogs are welcome.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.