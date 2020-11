Abbott’s collecting toys until Nov. 29

Abbott’s Frozen Custard is collecting toys for the Cops for Tots program with the Greer Police Department through Sunday, November 29. Bring in a new and unwrapped toy to receive an entry into a drawing for a free pie.

