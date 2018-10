Golf Tournament winners announced

The Greer Police Department recently announced the winners of the Greer Cops for Tots Golf Tournament.

First place went to the Robert Lynn team; second place went to the Spink Team, and third place went to the Duncan PD Team.

Closest to the Pin was Kevin Byrd.

