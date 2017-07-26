CPW extends sewer service
Wed, 07/26/2017 - 11:55 Staff Reports
The Greer Commission of Public Works (CPW) will extend sewer service to a planned $50 million commercial and industrial development near I-85 and Brockman McClimon Road in Greer.
