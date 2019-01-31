DRÄXLMAIER to hold job fair Feb. 5

The DRÄXLMAIER Group will hold a job fair on Tuesday, Feb. 5, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at its corporate offices at 1751 E. Main St., Duncan.

The event will highlight the broad spectrum of job opportunities currently available in the Production and Logistics areas at the automotive supplier.

The DRÄXLMAIER Group is looking for qualified applicants for the following positions: production operators, material handlers, team leaders and supervisors.

All positions are direct hire and offer full benefits.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED and at least one year of professional experience.

The DRÄXLMAIER Group is an equal opportunity employer.

Visitors to the fair will have the chance to meet with DRÄXLMAIER representatives to learn more about the different job opportunities and requirements.

DRÄXLMAIER recruiters will also be on hand to accept resumes.

Applicants who qualify to interview will receive a Chick-fil-A gift card.

Individuals unable to attend the event can submit their resumes via www.draexlmaier.us.

The website also features links to the current job opportunities available at DRÄXLMAIER in Duncan.

To access the links, select “Vacant Positions” under the “Career” pull-down tab on the homepage.

For more information on the job fair, contact recruiting@draexlmaier.com.