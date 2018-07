Members of Greer Chapter 37 of WoodmenLife visited the Greer Fire Department on June 19 to present new U.S. And South Carolina flags for Headquarters and Station 2. Deputy Chief Josh Holzheimer and administrative assistant Julie Hunter accepted the flags from the delegation.

