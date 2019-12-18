Giving back
Wed, 12/18/2019 - 12:51 Kaelyn Cashman
Kelly Long, along with other members of the Camellia Garden Club, presented a $1,644 check to Greer Community Ministries after raising funds through the Tour of Homes earlier this month.
Kelly Long, along with other members of the Camellia Garden Club, presented a $1,644 check to Greer Community Ministries after raising funds through the Tour of Homes earlier this month.
317 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
P.O. Box 70 Greer, SC 29652
Phone: 1-864-877-2076