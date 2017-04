Hollywild Animal Park will not be opening for the 2017 season, and it’s likely the zoo will remain closed to the public, officials announced recently.

Tim Todd, chairman of Hollywild’s Board of Directors, said a team of volunteers would continue to assist park staff members in caring for the animals.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.