Lemonade stand
Wed, 09/26/2018 - 11:56 Staff Reports
Kaylee Buckles (right) hands lemonade to Kaleb Shockley (left) from her stand Saturday at McLeskey Todd on N. Main Street in Greer during the first Winter Survival Event for the homeless.
