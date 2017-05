Incumbent Lisa Cooley Scott will seek another term as Duncan’s mayor.

Scott’s name will be listed on the ballot, alongside Clyde C. Rogers, Jr., during the June 13 election. She hopes voters will allow her to continue the work she began four years ago.

