A man was found dead after a trailer fire Monday morning on Pink Dill Mill Road in Greer.

Lake Cunningham Fire Department responded to a fire call at approximately 3:08 a.m. at 415 Pink Dill Mill Road, Greer.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.