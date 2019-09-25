Officers, first responders train for active shooters

Local law enforcement agencies partnered with BMW last week to conduct an active shooter training at the manufacturer’s 70,000-square-foot battery assembly building off Brockman-McClimon Road in Greer.

Participants included: The Greer Police Department, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Pelham Batesville Fire Department, BMW’s Fire and Security team, among others.

“While we never want a tragic situation like this to occur, we realize that BMW must partner with local law enforcement to have a quick and effective response in case of an emergency such as this,” said Knudt Flor, president and CEO of BMW Manufacturing. “We provided a realistic place for law enforcement and first responders to train without disrupting our daily production. The exercise also allowed our BMW Corporate Security team and senior management to review our emergency response plans and collaborate with law enforcement on handling these dangerous situations.”

The exercise simulated an active shooter inside the building and was designed to appear as realistic as possible.

“This event is the largest exercise this agency has ever participated in, and because of its scale, it will only enhance our tactics and response if such an unfortunate event were to ever occur,” said Sheriff Chuck Wright of Spartanburg County. “This agency has been involved from the onset with the planning of this event since it began several months ago, and we remain impressed with the professionalism and dedication of all involved. While such training is necessary in these current times, the sincerest hope of everyone at the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is that the education received will never have to be applied.”

An estimated 120 people took part in the training.

“This drill gave me a greater appreciation of what law enforcement experiences in an emergency,” said BMW associate Eric Spicer, who played the role of a victim during the training. “Even though this wasn’t real, when I heard the gunshots inside this building, it sent chills through me. I hope I never have to experience a situation like this. I’m very glad BMW is taking a proactive role in training for an emergency like this.”

Other participating agencies included: the GSP Airport Police Department, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Spartanburg County Communications 911, Spartanburg County Emergency Management and Spartanburg County EMS.

Night training at GMC

Greenville County Deputies will continue training efforts this Wednesday when SWAT teams participate in night training exercises on the Campus of Greer Middle College.

The drill is will go from 7:30-10 p.m. and will take place in the woods adjacent to the school.

“The opportunity for GMC to host the training allows law enforcement to be knowledgable of the campus to provide school security,” said GMC officials in a release Monday.

