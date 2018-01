Gary Wise is one of three instructors teaching Ham Radio classes in Greer.

A 10-week, beginner class is starting tonight, Wednesday, Jan. 10, at 6:30 p.m. at Victor Gym, located at 108 S. Line Street, Greer, and a 21-week amateur class—the top level—will be starting on Tuesday, Jan. 16, at 6:30 p.m. at the same location.