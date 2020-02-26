Project plans Hwy. 14 town homes
Wed, 02/26/2020 - 14:43 Kaelyn Cashman
A new development could bring 147 town homes to 42.1 acres on Highway 14.
City staff will review initial plans for the project on Thursday, along with impacted area agencies.
