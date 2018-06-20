Redd faces charges
Wed, 06/20/2018 - 15:08 Billy Cannada
A former Lyman town clerk has been arrested for misusing traffic fines and two town credit cards “for personal gain,” according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).
