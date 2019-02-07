Rescue Heroes Touch a Truck coming to area Walmarts

Local fire fighters or emergency responders will be on hand to connect with and inspire kids in the local community.



Greenville-area kids can meet local heroes and experience an exclusive new line of toys at select Walmart stores on July 4-7 and July 13.

To celebrate the relaunch of the Rescue Heroes preschool toy line featuring first responders as action figures, Fisher-Price is bringing real-life heroes and the Rescue Heroes® toys to select Walmart stores nationwide for kids to explore and learn about the important roles everyday heroes play in the community.

At these parking lot events, attendees will be able to:

· Explore fire trucks and/or police cars

· Meet local fire fighters and/or police officers and take pictures with them

· Take picture next to Rescue Heroes character cutout

· Play with the Rescue Heroes toys

· Have a chance to take home a Rescue Heroes poster that highlights the new toys and the animated episodes on YouTube



Fisher-Price is hosting 500 Rescue Heroes™ Touch a Truck Experience parking lot events, free to the public, this summer at Walmart stores across the nation to familiarize kids with the work these important people do.

Area visits include:

Walmart, 141 Dorman Centre Dr., Spartanburg, SC

· July 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 2151 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC

· July 4 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 3027 Wade Hampton Blvd., Taylors, SC

· July 5 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Walmart, 14055 E. Wade Hampton Blvd., Greer, SC

· July 5 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 197 Plaza Dr., Forest City, NC

· July 6 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 4000 Highway 9, Boiling Springs, SC

· July 6 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 3950 Grandview Dr., Simpsonville, SC

· July 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 9 Benton Road, Travelers Rest, SC

· July 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Walmart, 3812 Liberty Highway, Anderson, SC

· July 13 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Walmart, 11410 Anderson Road, Greenville, SC

· July 13 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.



For more information about the Fisher-Price™ Rescue Heroes™ Touch-a-Truck Experience events, please visit https://www.walmart.com/m/rescue-heroes.