The Greater Greer Chamber of Commerce held their 14th annual Oyster Roast on March 2 at 15-A Pelham Ridge Dr. More than $7,400 of the proceeds benefited Leadership Greer’s class project of putting Automatic External Defibrillators (AEDs) and Public Emergency Response Kits around downtown Greer and high traffic areas.

