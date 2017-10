Doug Jones performed at GCM’s OctoberFAST Saturday (above). Frank Devar (right) won the 5K with a time of 15:15. Other winners include male winners Westley Wilson, 17:17, and Jonathan Fenske, 19:10, as well as female winners Ginnie Freeman, 20:35, Louisa Henry, 20:37, Caroline Reed, 21:03.



