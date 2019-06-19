Runoff planned in Duncan race
Wed, 06/19/2019 - 10:54 Kaelyn Cashman
A runoff election will be held for two candidates who tied at 34 votes in Duncan.
Sundra Proctor Smith and James D. Waddell will each vie for one town council seat on June 25.
A runoff election will be held for two candidates who tied at 34 votes in Duncan.
Sundra Proctor Smith and James D. Waddell will each vie for one town council seat on June 25.
317 Trade Street Greer, SC 29651
P.O. Box 70 Greer, SC 29652
Phone: 1-864-877-2076