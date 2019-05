The sixth annual Sgt. Brian Donnelly Memorial Safety Awareness Day took place on Saturday, May 4, at the Eastside YMCA. The event was held to share crime prevention information and honor Sgt. Donnelly for his loyal commitment and dedication to the safety of those in the Upstate.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.