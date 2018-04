Savana Hughes (right), had her picture made with Miss Greater Greer Sydney Ford last Thursday at Pelican’s Snoballs of Greer. Hughes is one of Ford’s Miss SC Princesses, and she will be attending Miss SC week with Ford. A portion of Thursday night’s proceeds will benefit Children’s Miracle Network.

