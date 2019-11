City of Greer employees decorated the town’s Christmas tree while volunteers at Joshua’s Way collected shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child earlier this week. Donations are being collected until Nov. 25 at 1001 W. Poinsett Street, and the Greer’s Christmas festivities officially get underway on Dec. 6 with the Christmas Tree Lighting.

Full text available to premium subscribers only. If you are a current subscriber, please login for full access. If you would like to subscribe, please click here for our subscription options. Thank you.