In-person absentee voting for the Saturday, Feb. 29, Presidential Preference Primary will begin Thursday, Jan. 30, at 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will be open Mon.-Fri. 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day until the election on Feb. 29.

In-person absentee voting location is the Office of Voter Registration & Elections, Conference Room 6 located at 366 N Church St, Spartanburg SC.